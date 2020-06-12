All apartments in Belleair
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD

4 Belleview Boulevard · (727) 560-3157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 Belleview Boulevard, Belleair, FL 33756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location, Location! Southern exposure, breathtaking views of the Intracoastal waterway, AND tranquil golf course views can be yours from this spacious updated unit! Relax on your balcony and soak in the sun on a lazy day and enjoy beautiful evening sunsets. Very comfortable living/dining area with open water views, updated kitchen with solid wood cabinetry with pull-outs, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. New Hurricane windows and sliding glass doors throughout and the AC air handler and compressor 3 yrs new! Plenty of storage, and full size stackable washer and dryer for convenience. Belleview Biltmore South Gardens 4 is pet friendly and the amenities include a beautifully remodeled pool area, 24 hour security, under building parking & garage storage unit. Adjacent to the Belleair Country Club and minutes to world class beaches, great restaurants, and shopping! Annual Lease Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have any available units?
4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
