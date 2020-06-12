4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

Location, Location, Location! Southern exposure, breathtaking views of the Intracoastal waterway, AND tranquil golf course views can be yours from this spacious updated unit! Relax on your balcony and soak in the sun on a lazy day and enjoy beautiful evening sunsets. Very comfortable living/dining area with open water views, updated kitchen with solid wood cabinetry with pull-outs, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. New Hurricane windows and sliding glass doors throughout and the AC air handler and compressor 3 yrs new! Plenty of storage, and full size stackable washer and dryer for convenience. Belleview Biltmore South Gardens 4 is pet friendly and the amenities include a beautifully remodeled pool area, 24 hour security, under building parking & garage storage unit. Adjacent to the Belleair Country Club and minutes to world class beaches, great restaurants, and shopping! Annual Lease Only