328 Sunny Ln

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Three bedroom Two bath one car garage home for lease in Belleair! Belleair is one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the area. Location provides easy access to dinning shopping and the beautiful white sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. Home has been freshly painted and landscaped and is ready for move in. Out back you will find a great covered area overlooking the pool and fenced in back yard. For more information or to schedule a viewing of this property please contact Adam today at 727-466-8633.



Small pets considered