Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan furnished range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking

Great Location! This 3/2 home is fully furnished (only furnished rental) and can be leased for 7 months or more. It has a split bedroom plan and terrazzo flooring throughout. There is a separate family room that is not included in the sq. ft. The fenced yard makes it very private. Belleair is just 10 minute drive to all the beaches and there is a boat ramp just 5 minutes away. You are walking distance to many great restaurants, shopping and groceries...