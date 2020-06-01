29 WINSTON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Belleair Waterfront 3 bedroom 2 bath home in absolutely vintage and pristine condition, located on Winston Drive. This home is a must see, new carpet, new furniture, beautiful water views, large heated pool with view of the wide open intra-coastal. This is a maintenance free home as the owner provides all lawn and ground care, pool and pest control. Move in Ready. This home is available for a minimum of 7 months and as long as 12 months. Room measurements are estimated and to be verified.