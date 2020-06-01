All apartments in Belleair
29 WINSTON DRIVE
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:05 PM

29 WINSTON DRIVE

29 Winston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29 Winston Drive, Belleair, FL 33756

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Belleair Waterfront 3 bedroom 2 bath home in absolutely vintage and pristine condition, located on Winston Drive. This home is a must see, new carpet, new furniture, beautiful water views, large heated pool with view of the wide open intra-coastal. This is a maintenance free home as the owner provides all lawn and ground care, pool and pest control. Move in Ready. This home is available for a minimum of 7 months and as long as 12 months. Room measurements are estimated and to be verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 WINSTON DRIVE have any available units?
29 WINSTON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair, FL.
What amenities does 29 WINSTON DRIVE have?
Some of 29 WINSTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 WINSTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
29 WINSTON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 WINSTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 29 WINSTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair.
Does 29 WINSTON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 29 WINSTON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 29 WINSTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 WINSTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 WINSTON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 29 WINSTON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 29 WINSTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 29 WINSTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 29 WINSTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 WINSTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 WINSTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 WINSTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
