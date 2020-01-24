All apartments in Belleair
Home
/
Belleair, FL
/
235 S GARDEN CIRCLE
Last updated January 24 2020 at 4:34 AM

235 S GARDEN CIRCLE

235 South Garden Circle · No Longer Available
Location

235 South Garden Circle, Belleair, FL 33756

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Do not miss this fantastic, completely remodeled Belleair completed in March 2018. It has a beautiful master suite and 2 additional bedrooms, plus a Den/Office. No detail was been overlooked in the construction of this designer, single story, executive home. All new wiring, plumbing, HVAC, roof, interior doors, impact windows and impact French Doors, a 750 sq.ft rear paver patio and large circular drive. The home flows with an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, laundry room and beautifully appointed bathrooms. Just a short stroll to a park on the Intracoastal! Huge yard and room to park your boat/RV on the other side of the home. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 S GARDEN CIRCLE have any available units?
235 S GARDEN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair, FL.
What amenities does 235 S GARDEN CIRCLE have?
Some of 235 S GARDEN CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 S GARDEN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
235 S GARDEN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 S GARDEN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 S GARDEN CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 235 S GARDEN CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 235 S GARDEN CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 235 S GARDEN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 S GARDEN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 S GARDEN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 235 S GARDEN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 235 S GARDEN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 235 S GARDEN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 235 S GARDEN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 S GARDEN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 S GARDEN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 235 S GARDEN CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
