235 S GARDEN CIRCLE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Do not miss this fantastic, completely remodeled Belleair completed in March 2018. It has a beautiful master suite and 2 additional bedrooms, plus a Den/Office. No detail was been overlooked in the construction of this designer, single story, executive home. All new wiring, plumbing, HVAC, roof, interior doors, impact windows and impact French Doors, a 750 sq.ft rear paver patio and large circular drive. The home flows with an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, laundry room and beautifully appointed bathrooms. Just a short stroll to a park on the Intracoastal! Huge yard and room to park your boat/RV on the other side of the home. Pets considered.