Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave carpet

Beautiful two bedroom / two bath home with two car garage in the heart of Belleair. Freshly painted inside and out. Very open floor plan with a living room and family room and lots of storage. Updated kitchen. Ceramic tile in kitchen and dining room and newer carpet throughout living areas. Light and bright. Laundry room with washer/dryer in oversized garage with additional workshop space. Yard is not completely fenced. Zoned for Mildred Helms Elementary, Largo Middle and High.