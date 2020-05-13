1723 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely 3 bed 2 bath home in Belleair Park is a must see. Corner lot home with 6+ parking spaces is great for convenience. Home has been updated with new paint and has a unique kitchen with shiplap ceilings. Kitchen also features soft-close cabinets, quartz-like counters, bisque appliances, and backsplash that pulls it all together. Dining room has built-in window seats with a peaceful view of the back yard. Bonus room has storage and laundry with countertop space. Master bedroom features a cedar lined closet with custom sliding glass doors. 2017 AC, hurricane shutters, new windows, tile roof, and more! This property offers a fully fenced yard and a screened in lanai. Don't miss out on this wonderful Belleair home! Pet considered