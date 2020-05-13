All apartments in Belleair
1723 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD

1723 Indian Rocks Road · No Longer Available
Location

1723 Indian Rocks Road, Belleair, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bed 2 bath home in Belleair Park is a must see. Corner lot home with 6+ parking spaces is great for convenience. Home has been updated with new paint and has a unique kitchen with shiplap ceilings. Kitchen also features soft-close cabinets, quartz-like counters, bisque appliances, and backsplash that pulls it all together. Dining room has built-in window seats with a peaceful view of the back yard. Bonus room has storage and laundry with countertop space. Master bedroom features a cedar lined closet with custom sliding glass doors. 2017 AC, hurricane shutters, new windows, tile roof, and more! This property offers a fully fenced yard and a screened in lanai. Don't miss out on this wonderful Belleair home! Pet considered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD have any available units?
1723 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair, FL.
What amenities does 1723 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD have?
Some of 1723 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1723 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1723 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1723 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1723 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD offers parking.
Does 1723 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1723 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD have a pool?
No, 1723 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1723 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1723 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1723 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1723 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD has units with air conditioning.

