1723 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD

Amenities
Lovely 3 bed 2 bath home in Belleair Park is a must see. Corner lot home with 6+ parking spaces is great for convenience. Home has been updated with new paint and has a unique kitchen with shiplap ceilings. Kitchen also features soft-close cabinets, quartz-like counters, bisque appliances, and backsplash that pulls it all together. Dining room has built-in window seats with a peaceful view of the back yard. Bonus room has storage and laundry with countertop space. Master bedroom features a cedar lined closet with custom sliding glass doors. 2017 AC, hurricane shutters, new windows, tile roof, and more! This property offers a fully fenced yard and a screened in lanai. Don't miss out on this wonderful Belleair home! Pet considered