1712 BELLEAIR FOREST DRIVE

APPLICATION IN PROCESS Virtual Tour http://www.tourmylisting.com/2836a Private 2nd floor condo in a 2-story building with only 4 condos with covered parking a few steps to condo. Water included in rent. Large master bedroom with a large closet. Separate Laundry room with washer and dryer, Newer carpet. Large separate storage. Community Pool. Close to all the beaches Belleair Beach Sand Key Beach and Clearwater beach!! Condo Building right on Pinellas trail so you can walk or bicycle anywhere in the County. Walking distance to the best coffee shops, restaurants, and grocery stores. One year lease. Small pet ok up to 20 lbs.