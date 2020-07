Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 Available September 1st. Large 2200 sf home in premium neighborhood. 3 bedrooms with a large enclosed front room that could be a fourth bedroom or office. Walk to the beach (1 mile), Golf, Shopping. Exquisite neighborhood, very safe and quiet. Million+ dollar houses throughout Belleair. Great family environment. Open, airy design, with lots of windows. Huge master bedroom, oversized walk-in closet. 1 car garage. Fenced yard, some pets ok.



(RLNE5087699)