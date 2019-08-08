All apartments in Belleair
Belleair, FL
1570 ALEXANDER ROAD
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

1570 ALEXANDER ROAD

1570 Alexander Road · No Longer Available
Location

1570 Alexander Road, Belleair, FL 33756

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Known as Henry Plant's House, this classic Victorian home, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, was built in 1900 and has been completely restored from the foundation to the roof while keeping the charm of a bygone era. Broad verandas, stained glass windows, a third floor turret, hardwood floors and custom woodwork add to the period style. A wrap around porch enhances the front entry door opening to a large foyer filled with handsome woodwork, paneling & period staircase. The "parlor" features a fireplace with period mantle, chair rail & dental crown molding. The kitchen includes breakfast bar, bead board ceiling, stainless steel appliances and an adjoining breakfast area. The powder room features a furniturestyle vanity. Stained glass windows decorate the stairway landing. The second floor includes a wrap around veranda. A bead board tray ceiling, decorative columns & built-in cabinets add features to the master bedroom with walk-in closet &private bath with dual sink vanity, whirlpool tub, separate shower & marble tilefloor. The third floor includes a large recreation room, bedroom, bath and bonus room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1570 ALEXANDER ROAD have any available units?
1570 ALEXANDER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair, FL.
What amenities does 1570 ALEXANDER ROAD have?
Some of 1570 ALEXANDER ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1570 ALEXANDER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1570 ALEXANDER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1570 ALEXANDER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1570 ALEXANDER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair.
Does 1570 ALEXANDER ROAD offer parking?
No, 1570 ALEXANDER ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1570 ALEXANDER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1570 ALEXANDER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1570 ALEXANDER ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1570 ALEXANDER ROAD has a pool.
Does 1570 ALEXANDER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1570 ALEXANDER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1570 ALEXANDER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1570 ALEXANDER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1570 ALEXANDER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1570 ALEXANDER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
