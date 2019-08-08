1570 ALEXANDER ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Known as Henry Plant's House, this classic Victorian home, 4 bed, 3.5 bath, was built in 1900 and has been completely restored from the foundation to the roof while keeping the charm of a bygone era. Broad verandas, stained glass windows, a third floor turret, hardwood floors and custom woodwork add to the period style. A wrap around porch enhances the front entry door opening to a large foyer filled with handsome woodwork, paneling & period staircase. The "parlor" features a fireplace with period mantle, chair rail & dental crown molding. The kitchen includes breakfast bar, bead board ceiling, stainless steel appliances and an adjoining breakfast area. The powder room features a furniturestyle vanity. Stained glass windows decorate the stairway landing. The second floor includes a wrap around veranda. A bead board tray ceiling, decorative columns & built-in cabinets add features to the master bedroom with walk-in closet &private bath with dual sink vanity, whirlpool tub, separate shower & marble tilefloor. The third floor includes a large recreation room, bedroom, bath and bonus room.