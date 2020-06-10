All apartments in Belleair Bluffs
Belleair Bluffs, FL
3047 DEL RIO DRIVE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

3047 DEL RIO DRIVE

3047 Del Rio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3047 Del Rio Drive, Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
HURRY BEFORE IT GOES! *LOCATION-LOCATION** AVAILABLE JUNE 1st. UNFURNISHED DOG FRIENDLY 2bedroom 2full bathroom 2 car garage Belleair Beauty Remodeled home! This RENOVATED comfortable and clean light n Bright house has almost 1500sqft, and is located on an extremely desirable street called Del Rio which is a very wide Cul-De-Sac street. The floors are tiled, and Carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has white cabinets, White Quartz Counter tops, All Newer Stainless Steel Appliances. The Guest bath has a tub/shower. The Master Bedroom has its own bathroom with shower. Large 2 car garage with tons of Storage, a Laundry area, and a PRIVACY FENCED IN YARD. If you like to walk-you can walk to the end of the block to the Belleair city Park or walk south just a bit to all the excellent restaurants Belleair has to offer. Grocery Shopping is just at the corner of West Bay/Indian Rocks Rd. Banks, Dry Cleaners, Gas Station, hair salon, Radiance Med Spa, Panera Bread etc.. all within less than a 1/2 mile radius! DOGS ONLY are welcome on a case by case basis-This location is just minutes to the Award Winning Clearwater Beach and just South to all the other awesome beaches-PERFECT LOCATION- A straight easy drive right to Tampa International Airportvia West bay. ANNUAL Rental = 1st month/last month/security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3047 DEL RIO DRIVE have any available units?
3047 DEL RIO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair Bluffs, FL.
What amenities does 3047 DEL RIO DRIVE have?
Some of 3047 DEL RIO DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3047 DEL RIO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3047 DEL RIO DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3047 DEL RIO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3047 DEL RIO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3047 DEL RIO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3047 DEL RIO DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3047 DEL RIO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3047 DEL RIO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3047 DEL RIO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3047 DEL RIO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3047 DEL RIO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3047 DEL RIO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3047 DEL RIO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3047 DEL RIO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3047 DEL RIO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3047 DEL RIO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
