3047 DEL RIO DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

HURRY BEFORE IT GOES! *LOCATION-LOCATION** AVAILABLE JUNE 1st. UNFURNISHED DOG FRIENDLY 2bedroom 2full bathroom 2 car garage Belleair Beauty Remodeled home! This RENOVATED comfortable and clean light n Bright house has almost 1500sqft, and is located on an extremely desirable street called Del Rio which is a very wide Cul-De-Sac street. The floors are tiled, and Carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has white cabinets, White Quartz Counter tops, All Newer Stainless Steel Appliances. The Guest bath has a tub/shower. The Master Bedroom has its own bathroom with shower. Large 2 car garage with tons of Storage, a Laundry area, and a PRIVACY FENCED IN YARD. If you like to walk-you can walk to the end of the block to the Belleair city Park or walk south just a bit to all the excellent restaurants Belleair has to offer. Grocery Shopping is just at the corner of West Bay/Indian Rocks Rd. Banks, Dry Cleaners, Gas Station, hair salon, Radiance Med Spa, Panera Bread etc.. all within less than a 1/2 mile radius! DOGS ONLY are welcome on a case by case basis-This location is just minutes to the Award Winning Clearwater Beach and just South to all the other awesome beaches-PERFECT LOCATION- A straight easy drive right to Tampa International Airportvia West bay. ANNUAL Rental = 1st month/last month/security deposit