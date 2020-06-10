3047 DEL RIO DRIVE

Amenities
HURRY BEFORE IT GOES! *LOCATION-LOCATION** AVAILABLE JUNE 1st. UNFURNISHED DOG FRIENDLY 2bedroom 2full bathroom 2 car garage Belleair Beauty Remodeled home! This RENOVATED comfortable and clean light n Bright house has almost 1500sqft, and is located on an extremely desirable street called Del Rio which is a very wide Cul-De-Sac street. The floors are tiled, and Carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has white cabinets, White Quartz Counter tops, All Newer Stainless Steel Appliances. The Guest bath has a tub/shower. The Master Bedroom has its own bathroom with shower. Large 2 car garage with tons of Storage, a Laundry area, and a PRIVACY FENCED IN YARD. If you like to walk-you can walk to the end of the block to the Belleair city Park or walk south just a bit to all the excellent restaurants Belleair has to offer. Grocery Shopping is just at the corner of West Bay/Indian Rocks Rd. Banks, Dry Cleaners, Gas Station, hair salon, Radiance Med Spa, Panera Bread etc.. all within less than a 1/2 mile radius! DOGS ONLY are welcome on a case by case basis-This location is just minutes to the Award Winning Clearwater Beach and just South to all the other awesome beaches-PERFECT LOCATION- A straight easy drive right to Tampa International Airportvia West bay. ANNUAL Rental = 1st month/last month/security deposit