All apartments in Belleair Bluffs
Find more places like 2325 BELMAR DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belleair Bluffs, FL
/
2325 BELMAR DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:40 AM

2325 BELMAR DRIVE

2325 Belmar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belleair Bluffs
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2325 Belmar Drive, Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Freshly painted in and out. One (1) bedroom unit with carport/outdoor terrace. Light and bright - open floor plan with beautiful terrazzo and wood laminate floors. Separate laundry room for extra storage with washer/dryer connections. Walking distance to Belleair Bluff's cafes and fine dining, local businesses and banks. Near by hospitals - Morton Plant and Largo Medical district. Minutes from Indian Rocks Beach,
Clearwater Beach, and top rated golf courses. Ready for immediate occupancy. Dog friendly. Breed/weight restriction. Tenant pays for water/sewer, trash, and electricity. Owner pays for lawn service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 BELMAR DRIVE have any available units?
2325 BELMAR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair Bluffs, FL.
What amenities does 2325 BELMAR DRIVE have?
Some of 2325 BELMAR DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2325 BELMAR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2325 BELMAR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 BELMAR DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2325 BELMAR DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2325 BELMAR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2325 BELMAR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2325 BELMAR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 BELMAR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 BELMAR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2325 BELMAR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2325 BELMAR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2325 BELMAR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 BELMAR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2325 BELMAR DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2325 BELMAR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2325 BELMAR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belleair Bluffs 1 BedroomsBelleair Bluffs 2 Bedrooms
Belleair Bluffs Apartments with GarageBelleair Bluffs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Belleair Bluffs Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FL
Feather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg