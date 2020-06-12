2325 BELMAR DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport extra storage

Freshly painted in and out. One (1) bedroom unit with carport/outdoor terrace. Light and bright - open floor plan with beautiful terrazzo and wood laminate floors. Separate laundry room for extra storage with washer/dryer connections. Walking distance to Belleair Bluff's cafes and fine dining, local businesses and banks. Near by hospitals - Morton Plant and Largo Medical district. Minutes from Indian Rocks Beach,

Clearwater Beach, and top rated golf courses. Ready for immediate occupancy. Dog friendly. Breed/weight restriction. Tenant pays for water/sewer, trash, and electricity. Owner pays for lawn service.