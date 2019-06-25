All apartments in Belleair Bluffs
Find more places like 147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belleair Bluffs, FL
/
147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE

147 Bluff View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

147 Bluff View Drive, Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Ideal location in Belleair Bluffs. This furnished rental in Port Belleair offers two bedrooms, two full baths updated kitchen and covered under building parking. Great location on the Bluff within easy access to restaurants,shopping and the world famous Gulf beaches. This unit offers an updated kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops, tumbled marble back splash and stainless appliances. The kitchen is open to the large living and dining area. There is an all season enclosed lanai which is ideal as a home office, home gym, den or studio. Neutral paint, neutral tile and ceiling fans. The well maintained complex has heated pool, garden area clubhouse and laundry facilities. Make this your Florida home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair Bluffs, FL.
What amenities does 147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair Bluffs.
Does 147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLBelleair, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidgecrest, FLSeminole, FLBardmoor, FLRedington Shores, FL
Oldsmar, FLWest Lealman, FLMadeira Beach, FLFeather Sound, FLSafety Harbor, FLKenneth City, FLTreasure Island, FLLealman, FLEast Lake, FLSouth Pasadena, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee