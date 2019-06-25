147 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool

Ideal location in Belleair Bluffs. This furnished rental in Port Belleair offers two bedrooms, two full baths updated kitchen and covered under building parking. Great location on the Bluff within easy access to restaurants,shopping and the world famous Gulf beaches. This unit offers an updated kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops, tumbled marble back splash and stainless appliances. The kitchen is open to the large living and dining area. There is an all season enclosed lanai which is ideal as a home office, home gym, den or studio. Neutral paint, neutral tile and ceiling fans. The well maintained complex has heated pool, garden area clubhouse and laundry facilities. Make this your Florida home today!