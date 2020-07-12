Apartment List
FL
belleair beach
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM

123 Apartments for rent in Belleair Beach, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belleair Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit...

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2109 BAYSHORE DRIVE
2109 Bayshore Drive, Belleair Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2062 sqft
A must see this beautiful home in Belleair Beach! This adorable 3 bedroom 3 bath home has the perfect location near one of the best stretches of beaches in Florida! Bike or walk to the beaches in minutes.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3001 GULF BOULEVARD
3001 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1667 sqft
VERY RARE 3/2 Belleair Beach single family home for rent LOCATED 20 steps across the street to Beautiful Beaches and Gorgeous Sunsets! Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with terrazzo flooring & 2 car attached garage.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
940 SPRUCE DRIVE
940 Spruce Drive, Belleair Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1445 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! What a spectacular place to live.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2509 GULF BOULEVARD
2509 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1764 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. Rates vary depending on the month booked. 3br/3ba with an in ground pool (not heated) and a private yard. Fabulous Belleair Beach just a few miles south of Clearwater Bch.
Results within 1 mile of Belleair Beach

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2944 W BAY DRIVE
2944 West Bay Drive, Harbor Bluffs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
690 sqft
Completely renovated Belleair Bluffs condo including new tile throughout, new kitchen with quartz countertops and marble bathroom. Perfect location steps from Belleair causeway and just minutes from beautiful sand beaches.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1660 GULF BOULEVARD
1660 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1610 sqft
This pristine 2 bedroom 2 bath condo features marble floors, marble baths, bamboo floors in both bedrooms, crown molding, custom mantle over marble framed wood burning fireplace, and spa tub.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1621 GULF BOULEVARD
1621 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
WOW WHAT A VIEW!!! Gulf of Mexico & Clearwater Harbor Panoramic Water Views from this 11th Floor 2 Bed, 2 Bath Corner Unit Condominium Home at Isle of Sand Key on Clearwater Beach.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1 EASTWOOD LANE
1 Eastwood Lane, Belleair, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2036 sqft
This Belleair home is a 3/2/2 with over 2000 sq. ft. It has a great floor plan with a spacious living room that flows into the dining room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, lot of cabinets and a breakfast bar for your morning coffee.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1520 GULF BLVD
1520 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1255 sqft
Enjoy BEACHFRONT living at its best! Steps away from the sandy beaches of Clearwater. This 2 bedroom unit is located in the much sought after Ultimar 1. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, eat-in area, & breakfast bar.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1560 GULF BOULEVARD
1560 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2464 sqft
Direct gulf front, furnished, modern condo at the Ultimar III.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1290 GULF BOULEVARD
1290 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1464 sqft
SEASONAL LEASE ONLY - UNIT FEATURES: FURNISHED - 2 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths @ 1645 sq. ft. Includes kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, and items posted in photographs.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
600 Barry Place
600 Barry Place, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2075 sqft
WONDERFUL home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants. 600 Barry neighborhood is complete with half circle drive, double over sized garage balconies off of bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1540 GULF BOULEVARD
1540 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Indulge yourself in luxury living in the clouds! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 16th floor condo is Florida living at it's best.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1340 GULF BOULEVARD
1340 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CRESCENT BEACH CLUB located on beautiful Sand Key. This two bedroom, two bath direct Gulf front condo is offered furnished and available for up to an 8 month term commencing April 1. Cable and internet included.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1430 GULF BOULEVARD
1430 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1624 sqft
Available starting August 2020, 3 Month Minimum or Long Term. Enjoy this beautiful, newly renovated Sand Key PENTHOUSE Condo located in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1501 GULF BOULEVARD
1501 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
Available June 1, 2020 for $3000 off season and $4500 seasonal rate. 3 month minimum rental building. This PENTHOUSE CORNER UNIT with 180 DEGREE VIEWS and 2000 sq ft.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Key
1390 GULF BOULEVARD
1390 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1697 sqft
Available for season 2020 - Gorgeous gulf-front, beachfront, Southwest facing 3 bedroom / 3 bath condo located in the exceptional Sand Key Club.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
4 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD
4 Belleview Boulevard, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1403 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Southern exposure, breathtaking views of the Intracoastal waterway, AND tranquil golf course views can be yours from this spacious updated unit! Relax on your balcony and soak in the sun on a lazy day and enjoy

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
2618 GULF BOULEVARD
2618 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1280 sqft
Available for a month or longer: currently available May '20, June '20, Oct '20, Nov '20 ..... 30 day minimum rental policy with 6 guests maximum overnight, NO PETS or SMOKING ..... GLORIOUS GULF BEACH VIEWS...

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
2111 BAY BOULEVARD
2111 Bay Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Waterfront with in-ground pool! Long term rental in Indian Rocks Beach with a Dock and yes, it is OK to bring your golf Cart too!!. You can literally walk or golf cart to everything you need and more.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
2314 1ST STREET
2314 1st Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1550 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021. Book now before its gone!! Rates are flexible depending on time frame booked. Rent the entire home 3BR/3BA home just the upper level 2/2 section. Lower Level 1/1 is also available as annual at $1302/Mth.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Rocks Beach
1209 BAY PINE BOULEVARD
1209 Bay Pine Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
AVAIL. 2021 SEASON. What a great Indian Rocks Beach 4 BR beach cottage that will accept any size pet. Walk or bike up 14th Ave. to the beach and to all the local restaurants and shops.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
6 BELLEVIEW BOULEVARD
6 Belleview Boulevard, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1403 sqft
Fabulous two bedroom, two bath, 1403. sq. ft. updated condo with newer windows and slider, new (2018) laminate floors, kitchen and updated baths with fabulous views of the sparkling blue Intercoastal Waterway and out to the Sand Key Bridge and gulf.
Results within 5 miles of Belleair Beach
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
11 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Belleair Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belleair Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

