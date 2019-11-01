All apartments in Belleair Beach
Belleair Beach, FL
3500 GULF BOULEVARD
3500 GULF BOULEVARD

3500 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3500 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL 33786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
pool
DIRECT GULF BEACH FRONT 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH SEASONAL RENTAL! Here it is, your seasonal beach relaxation spot! Can't get much closer to the beach, come enjoy the quiet desirable, Belleair Beach! Across the street from the Marina with Intra coastal views from the second bedroom, and Direct gulf views from Master bedroom, living room, dining and kitchen! Oversized open patio from master and living room, viewing endless sunsets, with pool views as well. Inside laundry unit. Has a small workout facility. Location is 5 minutes from America's #1 Clearwater Beach! Also 5 minutes to Belleair Bridge over to groceries, shopping, restaurants, ect. Available December 1, 2019 through April 30, 2020. Owner looking for a minimum 3 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
3500 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belleair Beach, FL.
What amenities does 3500 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3500 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3500 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3500 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair Beach.
Does 3500 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 3500 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 3500 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3500 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3500 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3500 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3500 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3500 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3500 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
