3500 GULF BOULEVARD

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym pool

DIRECT GULF BEACH FRONT 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH SEASONAL RENTAL! Here it is, your seasonal beach relaxation spot! Can't get much closer to the beach, come enjoy the quiet desirable, Belleair Beach! Across the street from the Marina with Intra coastal views from the second bedroom, and Direct gulf views from Master bedroom, living room, dining and kitchen! Oversized open patio from master and living room, viewing endless sunsets, with pool views as well. Inside laundry unit. Has a small workout facility. Location is 5 minutes from America's #1 Clearwater Beach! Also 5 minutes to Belleair Bridge over to groceries, shopping, restaurants, ect. Available December 1, 2019 through April 30, 2020. Owner looking for a minimum 3 month lease.