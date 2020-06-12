All apartments in Belleair Beach
2509 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM

2509 GULF BOULEVARD

2509 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 269-6020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2509 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Beach, FL 33786

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1764 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. Rates vary depending on the month booked. 3br/3ba with an in ground pool (not heated) and a private yard. Fabulous Belleair Beach just a few miles south of Clearwater Bch. This pool home sits right across the street from the private beach access. Paved driveway. 2 CG, Step inside to an open floor plan fully furnished with incredible decor. Over 2,000 SF with partial views of the Gulf from the LR, tile flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen with all stainless appliances and a large center island, large spacious DR, inside washer and dryer, large closets, ceiling fans throughout and central A/C. Master has 1 King with dresser, and a private bath w/rainfall shower. Queen in Guest bedroom 1 and a set of twins in Guest room 2. Walk out the sliding glass doors to the back private backyard oasis with in-ground pool. Privacy fenced yard with fabulous deck with lounge chairs, BBQ grill and lots of space for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
2509 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2509 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2509 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2509 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2509 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belleair Beach.
Does 2509 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2509 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 2509 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2509 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2509 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2509 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2509 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2509 GULF BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.
