2509 GULF BOULEVARD

AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. Rates vary depending on the month booked. 3br/3ba with an in ground pool (not heated) and a private yard. Fabulous Belleair Beach just a few miles south of Clearwater Bch. This pool home sits right across the street from the private beach access. Paved driveway. 2 CG, Step inside to an open floor plan fully furnished with incredible decor. Over 2,000 SF with partial views of the Gulf from the LR, tile flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen with all stainless appliances and a large center island, large spacious DR, inside washer and dryer, large closets, ceiling fans throughout and central A/C. Master has 1 King with dresser, and a private bath w/rainfall shower. Queen in Guest bedroom 1 and a set of twins in Guest room 2. Walk out the sliding glass doors to the back private backyard oasis with in-ground pool. Privacy fenced yard with fabulous deck with lounge chairs, BBQ grill and lots of space for entertaining.