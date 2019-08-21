All apartments in Belleair Beach
220 Howard Dr
220 Howard Dr

220 Howard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

220 Howard Drive, Belleair Beach, FL 33786

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Waterfront pool home with a dock and boat lift. Walking distance to the beautiful sand beaches of Belleair Beach beach and quick access to the open intra-coastal water way with easy access to the Gulf of Mexico. Open living/dining area, three bedroom, three baths with large Master bedroom en-suite. Two car garage, and storm shutters throughout. Access to the Belleair Beach Community Center which includes a fitness center, basketball court, tennis courts, waterfront park and playground. Take a sunset cruise or fish in the inter-coastal, protected water way. Night life and daytime fun on the Beach is close by. Shopping and dining just a short drive away.

----- All Landscaping & Pool Service Included ------------------

Call (888) 805-0070

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

