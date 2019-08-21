220 Howard Dr

Amenities
Waterfront pool home with a dock and boat lift. Walking distance to the beautiful sand beaches of Belleair Beach beach and quick access to the open intra-coastal water way with easy access to the Gulf of Mexico. Open living/dining area, three bedroom, three baths with large Master bedroom en-suite. Two car garage, and storm shutters throughout. Access to the Belleair Beach Community Center which includes a fitness center, basketball court, tennis courts, waterfront park and playground. Take a sunset cruise or fish in the inter-coastal, protected water way. Night life and daytime fun on the Beach is close by. Shopping and dining just a short drive away.
----- All Landscaping & Pool Service Included ------------------
Call (888) 805-0070