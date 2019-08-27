110 1ST STREET

Amenities
the ultimate beach cottage a spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, pool home only 5 houses from the private Belleair Beaches of the Gulf of Mexico & 3 homes to several dock on the Intracoastal. Every room is huge, open & modern...granite, Stainless steel, black enamel, cedar, flag stone, marble, stone accents, paver surrounded pool, outdoor kitchen & shower, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Playground & picnic area in your back yard. Main drive from 1st St, Belleair Beach is oversized with a large carport, 28th Ave., IRB access give a driveway & parking pad. This home is the beaches come to the cottage, kick up your feet & enjoy life. Rent includes pool & lawn service.