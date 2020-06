Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This Belleair Beach Pool home is ready for a tenant. Located on Gulf Blvd this house doesn't get any closer to the beach. Perfect for someone who is looking to live the Florida beach lifestyle. Complete with all new flooring, new paint, inside utility (with washer & dryer), a beautiful pool and much more. Pool and lawn maintenance included, 12 month minimum lease, first month and security deposit required to move in, $75 application fee per person.