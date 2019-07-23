All apartments in Belle Isle
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

2815 Trentwood Blvd.

2815 Trentwood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2815 Trentwood Boulevard, Belle Isle, FL 32812

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lake Conway - 3BR Lakefront - DAET WYLER SHORES is located on the southern shore of Lake Conway, just off McCoy Rd near the Airport. Enjoy views from 100 ft of shoreline on almost 2/3 acres. Bring and store your boat in the Boathouse w/Lift located at the end of the dock. The Conway Chain of Lakes consists of four interconnected lakes. This chain is collectively referred to as Lake Conway. Conway is nearly 1,800 acres of clear water and hard sand bottom. Most of the chain is covered with scattered beds of Pepper Grass, Eel Grass, and Hydrilla. This is also a great lake for those who like fishing or water sports.

This is a modest 3/2/2 home never updated with modern features found today in new homes. Step back in time.

(RLNE4928826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Trentwood Blvd. have any available units?
2815 Trentwood Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belle Isle, FL.
Is 2815 Trentwood Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Trentwood Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Trentwood Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2815 Trentwood Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 2815 Trentwood Blvd. offer parking?
No, 2815 Trentwood Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 2815 Trentwood Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2815 Trentwood Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Trentwood Blvd. have a pool?
No, 2815 Trentwood Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 2815 Trentwood Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 2815 Trentwood Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Trentwood Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2815 Trentwood Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2815 Trentwood Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2815 Trentwood Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
