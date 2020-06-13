Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 PM

231 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071
85 Debarry Ave, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
** PRICE JUST REDUCED ** Cute Condo in Orange Park - This 2 bedroom 2.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
473 Crabapple Ct. - B
473 Crabapple Ct, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Kitchen includes Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Washer-Dryer Connections; garbage included. No Smoking, No Pets & no more than 4 occupants. 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
1055 Grove Park Drive South
1055 Grove Park Drive South, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1701 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
395 Dunwoodie Road
395 Dunwoodie Road, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1985 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Orange Park
2 Units Available
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1325 sqft
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy
7990 Ortega Bluff Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1845 sqft
Spacious Westside Home - Wonderful opportunity close to US 17 and Blanding! Large lot! Spacious foyer entry leads to the daily room.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orange Park
1 Unit Available
433 Ralph Street
433 Ralph Street, Orange Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2216 sqft
433 Ralph Street Available 06/26/20 Newer Home in Beautiful Orange Park! - Built in 2014, this gorgeous 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom home features a beautiful kitchen with solid surface counter tops, stainless steal appliances, 42'' cabinets, cooking

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
5563 Greatpine Lane South
5563 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1459 sqft
•3 bedroom 2 bathroom •All on one floor •Split bedroom arrangement •Large master suite features ceiling fan, walk in closet, and newly remodeled walk in shower •Second bedroom features bay windows, ceiling fan, and walk in closet •Vaulted

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8455 Windypine Lane
8455 Windypane Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1020 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1003 Kettering Way
1003 Kettering Way, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1343 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1663500 A chaming rental in Orange Park! It sits in close proximity to the Jacksonville Naval Complex.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8710 PINEVALLEY LN
8710 Pinevalley Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1283 sqft
Welcome Home! This home has an open floor plan. The eat-in kitchen has a large pantry and is open to the large living room/dining room combo with a stone fireplace.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
2478 COUNTRY CLUB BLVD
2478 Country Club Boulevard, Clay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2075 sqft
Enjoy your own Florida POOL home! New A/C, Landscaping, Pool maintenance, and Pest control are all included! Nestled amongst the mature landscaping, this refreshing and elegant 4bed/2bath pool home in a gated community welcomes everyone with its

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
166 Vanderford Road West
166 Vanderford Road West, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1784 sqft
Located in a great Orange Park neighborhood this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, eat in dining space along with a formal dining area. Extra room off the kitchen for an office or storage.

1 of 19

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8287 Pineverde Lane
8287 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1020 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1297264 Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit.
Results within 5 miles of Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
15 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Ortega Farms
9 Units Available
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Ortega, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 137

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Duclay
16 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1216 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
$
Duclay Forest
3 Units Available
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Oak Hill
6 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$770
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
900 sqft
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:36pm
Ortega Hills
208 Units Available
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,095
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1035 sqft
Welcome home to Ortega Village Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Our quaint community is situated in the Ortega Hills neighborhood, across from Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL

Finding an apartment in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

