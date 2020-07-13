/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020
187 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
230 Lee Dr.
230 Lee Drive, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$950
1265 sqft
230 Lee Dr. Available 09/03/20 PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN ORANGE PARK - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN ORANGE PARK 230 LEE DRIVE ORANGE PARK, FL 32073 Rent: $950/month 4 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms Nice large yard and interior.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
85 DEBARRY AVENUE #1071
85 Debarry Ave, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
** PRICE JUST REDUCED!! ** Cute Condo in Orange Park - **PRICE JUST REDUCED** This 2 bedroom 2.
Results within 1 mile of Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Duclay
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
Orange Park
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
5014 Knightsbridge Cir. N
5014 Knightsbridge Circle East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1036 sqft
$1195 - 3/2/1 - Collins Road near the Base. - Well maintained, super cute duplex located off of Collins Road. Knightsbridge is convenient to the base and shopping. We just replaced the fridge (2020), fresh paint, cabinets and counter tops (2015).
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1003 Kettering Way
1003 Kettering Way, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1343 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1663500 A chaming rental in Orange Park! It sits in close proximity to the Jacksonville Naval Complex.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
8118 PINEVERDE LN
8118 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1344 sqft
Great home to rent in Collins Lake Estates. Tile flooring throughout, newer air conditioner and roof. Two car garage with garage opener & remote. Useable open floorplan, eat-in kitchen area, separate dining space with a split bedroom layout.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
8710 PINEVALLEY LN
8710 Pinevalley Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1283 sqft
Welcome Home! This home has an open floor plan. The eat-in kitchen has a large pantry and is open to the large living room/dining room combo with a stone fireplace.
1 of 19
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
8287 Pineverde Lane
8287 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1020 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1297264 Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
5646 Greatpine Ln N
5646 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1210 sqft
* COMING SOON * Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath updated home for rent! Neutral paint, carpet, newer stainless steel appliances. This home has a great split floor plan with a large master bedroom on the second floor and a second bedroom on the first floor.
Results within 5 miles of Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
7 Units Available
Oak Hill
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$670
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
171 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 137
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Duclay
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
19 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
3 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1035 sqft
Welcome home to Ortega Village Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Our quaint community is situated in the Ortega Hills neighborhood, across from Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
11 Units Available
Duclay Forest
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1453 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
3 Units Available
Ortega Farms
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$650
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
864 sqft
Welcome To Summerwind Apartments\nSail into a luxurious new lifestyle where living is a breeze. Relax by the pool or enjoy a cookout in our barbecue area. Simple pleasures are often lifes greatest rewards and you will find them at Summerwind.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Ortega Farms
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1080 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Ortega, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Cedar Hills
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
975 sqft
Palm Trace Apartments in Jacksonville, FL offer the best in modern country-style Florida living, with a park-like setting featuring palm trees and a resort pool. Interiors are upgraded.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
1 Unit Available
Orange Park
Villas Continental
2223 Astor Street, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1389 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it. Love it.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Chimney Lakes
8543 Chadwell Court
8543 Chadwell Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1524 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1647 Mary Beth Drive
1647 Mary Beth Drive, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1396 sqft
1647 Mary Beth Drive Available 08/10/20 Well Maintained 3BR/2BA Middleburg Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19.
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace 2 BedroomsBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace 3 Bedrooms
