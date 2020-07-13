/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
172 Apartments for rent in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
395 Dunwoodie Road
395 Dunwoodie Road, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1985 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
9 Units Available
Orange Park
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1247 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Duclay
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Orange Park
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1003 Kettering Way
1003 Kettering Way, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1343 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1663500 A chaming rental in Orange Park! It sits in close proximity to the Jacksonville Naval Complex.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Argyle Forest
8708 Bishopswood Drive
8708 Bishopswood Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1250 sqft
Great Home with Stone Fireplace Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,250 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
8126 Pineverde Lane
8126 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1464 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,464 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
5544 Greatpine Lane N
5544 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
5544 Greatpine Lane N Available 04/03/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo on West Side - Quaint 2/2 on the Westside near NAS, Orange Park Mall and I-295. Split bedrooms, new flooring throughout including in kitchen and bathrooms.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Orange Park
1800 PARK AVE
1800 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean, move-in ready ground-floor unit with many upgrades. Tile flooring in all wet areas. Don't delay, this one will go fast!
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2036 Pompano Parkway
2036 Pompano Parkway, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,470
1948 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
7 Units Available
Oak Hill
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$670
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
171 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Duclay
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
19 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
3 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1035 sqft
Welcome home to Ortega Village Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Our quaint community is situated in the Ortega Hills neighborhood, across from Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
11 Units Available
Duclay Forest
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1453 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Ortega Farms
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1080 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Ortega, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, FL.
Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Cedar Hills
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
975 sqft
Palm Trace Apartments in Jacksonville, FL offer the best in modern country-style Florida living, with a park-like setting featuring palm trees and a resort pool. Interiors are upgraded.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Sweetwater
6873 Tom Thumb Drive
6873 Tom Thumb Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1458 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Chimney Lakes
8543 Chadwell Court
8543 Chadwell Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1524 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Argyle Forest
7081 Swamp Flower Lane
7081 Swamp Flower Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1399 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,399 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1704 SECLUDED WOODS WAY
1704 Secluded Woods Way, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2249 sqft
Tucked in the distinguished community of Eagle Harbour, this home is a rare find! Formal living and dining are situated at the front of the home with a half bath and the laundry.
