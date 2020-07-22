Apartment List
/
FL
/
bellair meadowbrook terrace
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

239 Apartments for rent in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace apartments offer parking options, either outsi... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
367 DILLON DR
367 Dillon Drive, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1666 sqft
RENOVATED. SPACE FOR BOAT PARKING. ALL BRICK, NO CARPET. 2 CAR GARAGE W/OPENER, PRIVACY FENCED, HUGE FRONT AND REAR YARD, ABLE TO PARKING BOAT. STORAGE SHED, DRIVEWAY,
Results within 1 mile of Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
7 Units Available
Orange Park
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Duclay
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$998
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
2 Units Available
Orange Park
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
5014 Knightsbridge Cir. N
5014 Knightsbridge Circle East, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1036 sqft
$1195 - 3/2/1 - Collins Road near the Base. - Well maintained, super cute duplex located off of Collins Road. Knightsbridge is convenient to the base and shopping. We just replaced the fridge (2020), fresh paint, cabinets and counter tops (2015).

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Argyle Forest
8708 Bishopswood Drive
8708 Bishopswood Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1250 sqft
Great Home with Stone Fireplace Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,250 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
8144 BEATLE BLVD
8144 Beatle Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1441 sqft
This rental home could be what you have been waiting for, located near the Collins Road and HWY 17 in the west side community of Jacksonville.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Ortega Hills
5544 Greatpine Lane N
5544 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
5544 Greatpine Lane N Available 04/03/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo on West Side - Quaint 2/2 on the Westside near NAS, Orange Park Mall and I-295. Split bedrooms, new flooring throughout including in kitchen and bathrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
2036 Pompano Parkway
2036 Pompano Parkway, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,470
1948 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:00 PM
27 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
5 Units Available
Oak Hill
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
10 Units Available
Duclay Forest
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,044
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1453 sqft
This community offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments equipped with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Community features include garage parking, swimming pool and gym. There's plenty of shopping along Blanding Boulevard and I-295 is nearby.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
168 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,120
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Ortega Farms
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1080 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Ortega, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 137

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
9 Units Available
Duclay
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:09 PM
4 Units Available
Ortega Hills
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1035 sqft
Welcome home to Ortega Village Apartments in Jacksonville, Florida. Our quaint community is situated in the Ortega Hills neighborhood, across from Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:34 PM
3 Units Available
Ortega Farms
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$650
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
864 sqft
Welcome To Summerwind Apartments\nSail into a luxurious new lifestyle where living is a breeze. Relax by the pool or enjoy a cookout in our barbecue area. Simple pleasures are often lifes greatest rewards and you will find them at Summerwind.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated March 14 at 08:32 PM
Contact for Availability
Cedar Hills
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$904
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
975 sqft
Palm Trace Apartments in Jacksonville, FL offer the best in modern country-style Florida living, with a park-like setting featuring palm trees and a resort pool. Interiors are upgraded.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills
7012 Biddy Lane
7012 Biddy Lane, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
1400 sqft
7012 Biddy Lane Available 08/21/20 4/2 at 7012 Biddy Lane - This 4/2 home features a 1 car garage, central a/c and w/d conn.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2759 SPENCER PLANTATION BLVD
2759 Spencer Plantation Blvd, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1512 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills
6405 Romilly Drive
6405 Romilly Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1408 sqft
6405 Romilly Drive Available 08/01/20 4/2 Available at 6405 Romilly! - This 4/2 home with 1 gar garage features a beautifully landscaped fenced front and back yard and sits on a nice corner lot.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1647 Mary Beth Drive
1647 Mary Beth Drive, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1396 sqft
1647 Mary Beth Drive Available 08/10/20 Well Maintained 3BR/2BA Middleburg Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace 3 Bedroom Apartments
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Accessible ApartmentsBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Apartments with Pools
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida