3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:27 PM
125 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
1055 Grove Park Drive South
1055 Grove Park Drive South, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1701 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
395 Dunwoodie Road
395 Dunwoodie Road, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
519 CLERMONT AVE S
519 Clermont Avenue South, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
Freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath home with screen rear porch and all new kitchen cabinets and appliances and a new roof. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS.
Results within 1 mile of Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Orange Park
2 Units Available
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1325 sqft
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
Orange Park
11 Units Available
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1247 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Argyle Forest
1 Unit Available
8708 Bishopswood Drive
8708 Bishopswood Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1250 sqft
Great Home with Stone Fireplace Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1303 Kettering Way
1303 Kettering Way, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1343 sqft
Move in ready condo with community pool! - 3/2.5 2 story condo is ready for a new occupant ! Fully renovated, new paint and floors throughout. This is a tenant placement so you will rent directly from the owner.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
7990 Ortega Bluff Pkwy
7990 Ortega Bluff Parkway, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1845 sqft
Spacious Westside Home - Wonderful opportunity close to US 17 and Blanding! Large lot! Spacious foyer entry leads to the daily room.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
5563 Greatpine Lane South
5563 Great Pine Court, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1459 sqft
•3 bedroom 2 bathroom •All on one floor •Split bedroom arrangement •Large master suite features ceiling fan, walk in closet, and newly remodeled walk in shower •Second bedroom features bay windows, ceiling fan, and walk in closet •Vaulted
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1003 Kettering Way
1003 Kettering Way, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1343 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1663500 A chaming rental in Orange Park! It sits in close proximity to the Jacksonville Naval Complex.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3400 RED OAK CIR
3400 Red Oak Circle, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1675 sqft
NICE ROOMY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH , FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM ALSO EATING SPACE IN KITCHEN. LARGE BACK YARD WITH OPEN PATIO. 2 CAR GARAGE. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
8710 PINEVALLEY LN
8710 Pinevalley Lane, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1283 sqft
Welcome Home! This home has an open floor plan. The eat-in kitchen has a large pantry and is open to the large living room/dining room combo with a stone fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
1 Unit Available
2478 COUNTRY CLUB BLVD
2478 Country Club Boulevard, Clay County, FL
Enjoy your own Florida POOL home! New A/C, Landscaping, Pool maintenance, and Pest control are all included! Nestled amongst the mature landscaping, this refreshing and elegant 4bed/2bath pool home in a gated community welcomes everyone with its
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
166 Vanderford Road West
166 Vanderford Road West, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1784 sqft
Located in a great Orange Park neighborhood this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, eat in dining space along with a formal dining area. Extra room off the kitchen for an office or storage.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2036 Pompano Parkway
2036 Pompano Parkway, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
16 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Ortega Farms
8 Units Available
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Ortega, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, FL.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Duclay
17 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1216 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Oak Hill
6 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
Ortega Hills
209 Units Available
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1324 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2319 RANGE CRESCENT CT
2319 Range Crescent Court, Fleming Island, FL
Lovely 4/3 home! Bright and airy w/large windows, wood blinds and neutral colors throughout. Beautiful wood floors and wall to wall carpet. Open kitchen w/tile floors, granite counters & breakfast bar. Lg Family Rm w/gas fireplace/mantle & built-ins.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4089 Arbor Mill Cir
4089 Arbor Mill Circle, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
