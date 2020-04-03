531 CLERMONT AVE S

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher extra storage microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome Home to this stylish but quaint three bedroom home. It offers a large lot in a quiet subdivision. Two living spaces- one is perfect for the kids play area or office, the other for the family room! Formal Dining and Kitchen features newer appliances. Walk In Laundry room, washer and dryer included, off the kitchen, with extra storage. The main bathroom features the LED lighting! New carpet will be put in the bedrooms once current occupants leave and some bedrooms painted. Close to major highways, hospital, shopping, and dining! Call for your showing today!