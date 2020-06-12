All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
473 Crabapple Ct. - B
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:08 PM

473 Crabapple Ct. - B

473 Crabapple Ct · (904) 662-1281
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

473 Crabapple Ct, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Kitchen includes Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Washer-Dryer Connections; garbage included. No Smoking, No Pets & no more than 4 occupants. 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath upstairs apartment for rent in Orange Park!Kitchen offers an abundance of cabinet and counter space, adjacent to the dining room makes for a great gathering space. Tenant pays additional $50 monthly water and sewer fee. Washer/dryer hook ups. Small pets under 25lb considered with non refundable pet fee of $250, breed restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 473 Crabapple Ct. - B have any available units?
473 Crabapple Ct. - B has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 473 Crabapple Ct. - B have?
Some of 473 Crabapple Ct. - B's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 473 Crabapple Ct. - B currently offering any rent specials?
473 Crabapple Ct. - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 473 Crabapple Ct. - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 473 Crabapple Ct. - B is pet friendly.
Does 473 Crabapple Ct. - B offer parking?
No, 473 Crabapple Ct. - B does not offer parking.
Does 473 Crabapple Ct. - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 473 Crabapple Ct. - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 473 Crabapple Ct. - B have a pool?
No, 473 Crabapple Ct. - B does not have a pool.
Does 473 Crabapple Ct. - B have accessible units?
No, 473 Crabapple Ct. - B does not have accessible units.
Does 473 Crabapple Ct. - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 473 Crabapple Ct. - B has units with dishwashers.
Does 473 Crabapple Ct. - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 473 Crabapple Ct. - B does not have units with air conditioning.
