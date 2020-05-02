All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

466 Bentwood Lane Unit A

466 Bentwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

466 Bentwood Lane, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
466 Bentwood Lane Unit A Available 05/15/20 $795 - 2/1.5 - Downstairs Unit - Clay County - Bentwood is bringing affordable living to Old Orange Park. Conveniently located off of Blanding Boulevard and Wells Road area. Two bedroom, One and a half bathrooms with all of your basic necessities... to include:Fridge, dishwasher, stove, and washer and dryer hook ups.

This home has tile throughout, and fresh paint.

This home is not accepting Section 8 Vouchers at this time. Qualified applicants would have decent credit, great rental history, steady income and low to no criminal background.

Email me with any questions. Tara@CompassPMG.com

(RLNE5743975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 Bentwood Lane Unit A have any available units?
466 Bentwood Lane Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 466 Bentwood Lane Unit A have?
Some of 466 Bentwood Lane Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 Bentwood Lane Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
466 Bentwood Lane Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 Bentwood Lane Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 466 Bentwood Lane Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace.
Does 466 Bentwood Lane Unit A offer parking?
No, 466 Bentwood Lane Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 466 Bentwood Lane Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 466 Bentwood Lane Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 Bentwood Lane Unit A have a pool?
No, 466 Bentwood Lane Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 466 Bentwood Lane Unit A have accessible units?
No, 466 Bentwood Lane Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 466 Bentwood Lane Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 466 Bentwood Lane Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 466 Bentwood Lane Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 466 Bentwood Lane Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

