Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher range refrigerator

466 Bentwood Lane Unit A Available 05/15/20 $795 - 2/1.5 - Downstairs Unit - Clay County - Bentwood is bringing affordable living to Old Orange Park. Conveniently located off of Blanding Boulevard and Wells Road area. Two bedroom, One and a half bathrooms with all of your basic necessities... to include:Fridge, dishwasher, stove, and washer and dryer hook ups.



This home has tile throughout, and fresh paint.



This home is not accepting Section 8 Vouchers at this time. Qualified applicants would have decent credit, great rental history, steady income and low to no criminal background.



Email me with any questions. Tara@CompassPMG.com



(RLNE5743975)