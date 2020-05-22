All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Find more places like
458 KEVIN DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
/
458 KEVIN DR
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:58 PM

458 KEVIN DR

458 Kevin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

458 Kevin Drive, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Check out this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home! This house features new paint in all of the bedrooms and has plenty of room for family and friends with an open floor plan. The spacious yard provides a nice place to relax and enjoy the Florida sunshine. Schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 458 KEVIN DR have any available units?
458 KEVIN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 458 KEVIN DR have?
Some of 458 KEVIN DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 KEVIN DR currently offering any rent specials?
458 KEVIN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 KEVIN DR pet-friendly?
No, 458 KEVIN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace.
Does 458 KEVIN DR offer parking?
No, 458 KEVIN DR does not offer parking.
Does 458 KEVIN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 458 KEVIN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 KEVIN DR have a pool?
No, 458 KEVIN DR does not have a pool.
Does 458 KEVIN DR have accessible units?
No, 458 KEVIN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 458 KEVIN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 458 KEVIN DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 458 KEVIN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 458 KEVIN DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace 2 BedroomsBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace 3 BedroomsBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Apartments with BalconyBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Apartments with PoolBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville UniversityUniversity of North FloridaFlorida State College at JacksonvilleUniversity of Florida