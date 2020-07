Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great house waiting for you to make it home! Home has updated baths, all carpet and appliances are one year new. Don't forget the fireplace! Backyard has 2 separate fenced areas for your enjoyment. Large storage closet as well, so come see it! Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.