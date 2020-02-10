Rent Calculator
320 DUNWOODIE RD
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
320 DUNWOODIE RD
320 Dunwoodie Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
320 Dunwoodie Road, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this rental with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Home has fenced yard, has New Carpet, New paint, New AC and New roof. and new kitchen cabinets, ready for new tenants. Owner prefers no pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 DUNWOODIE RD have any available units?
320 DUNWOODIE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
.
What amenities does 320 DUNWOODIE RD have?
Some of 320 DUNWOODIE RD's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 320 DUNWOODIE RD currently offering any rent specials?
320 DUNWOODIE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 DUNWOODIE RD pet-friendly?
No, 320 DUNWOODIE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
.
Does 320 DUNWOODIE RD offer parking?
No, 320 DUNWOODIE RD does not offer parking.
Does 320 DUNWOODIE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 DUNWOODIE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 DUNWOODIE RD have a pool?
No, 320 DUNWOODIE RD does not have a pool.
Does 320 DUNWOODIE RD have accessible units?
No, 320 DUNWOODIE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 320 DUNWOODIE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 DUNWOODIE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 DUNWOODIE RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 320 DUNWOODIE RD has units with air conditioning.
