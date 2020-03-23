All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Find more places like 2062 WAX MYRTLE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
/
2062 WAX MYRTLE CT
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM

2062 WAX MYRTLE CT

2062 Wax Myrtle Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2062 Wax Myrtle Court, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful well maintained home in the heart of Orange Park! Offer light and bright features vaulted ceilings throughout, tile flooring, ceiling fans throughout and totally updated fully equipped kitchen with a breakfast nook. The spacious master bedroom offers a walk-in closet & the bathroom has an updated vanity sink, walk-in shower, plus a window for natural lighting and plenty of closet space. The 2nd bedroom also features a vaulted ceiling and a bay window. Enjoy the private location near Orange Park Mall!Come relax on the deck and enjoy the beautiful flower landscaped!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2062 WAX MYRTLE CT have any available units?
2062 WAX MYRTLE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 2062 WAX MYRTLE CT have?
Some of 2062 WAX MYRTLE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2062 WAX MYRTLE CT currently offering any rent specials?
2062 WAX MYRTLE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2062 WAX MYRTLE CT pet-friendly?
No, 2062 WAX MYRTLE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace.
Does 2062 WAX MYRTLE CT offer parking?
Yes, 2062 WAX MYRTLE CT offers parking.
Does 2062 WAX MYRTLE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2062 WAX MYRTLE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2062 WAX MYRTLE CT have a pool?
Yes, 2062 WAX MYRTLE CT has a pool.
Does 2062 WAX MYRTLE CT have accessible units?
No, 2062 WAX MYRTLE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2062 WAX MYRTLE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2062 WAX MYRTLE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2062 WAX MYRTLE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2062 WAX MYRTLE CT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace 2 BedroomsBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace 3 Bedrooms
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Apartments with BalconyBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Apartments with Pool
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FL
Yulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FL
Asbury Lake, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida