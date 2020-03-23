2062 WAX MYRTLE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful well maintained home in the heart of Orange Park! Offer light and bright features vaulted ceilings throughout, tile flooring, ceiling fans throughout and totally updated fully equipped kitchen with a breakfast nook. The spacious master bedroom offers a walk-in closet & the bathroom has an updated vanity sink, walk-in shower, plus a window for natural lighting and plenty of closet space. The 2nd bedroom also features a vaulted ceiling and a bay window. Enjoy the private location near Orange Park Mall!Come relax on the deck and enjoy the beautiful flower landscaped!