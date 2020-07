Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 1500+sf 3bedroom 2 bath patio home has fenced yard, a two car garage and is located blocks away from the Orange Park Mall and I-295. Stereo and central vacuum is through out home. It is in excellent condition.

SMOKING IS PROHIBITED

