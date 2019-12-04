All apartments in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

1746 Bartlett Avenue

1746 Bartlett Avenue · No Longer Available
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1746 Bartlett Avenue, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL 32073
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138555

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Wood-style flooring throughout, NO CARPET! The kitchen features granite countertops and a large island. The beautiful curved lanai is perfect for watching Florida sunsets. Great location near schools, shopping, and easy access to Kingsley Ave.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Wood-style flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Fireplace,Granite countertops,Dishwasher,Screened lanai,Large backyard,Fenced yard,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 Bartlett Avenue have any available units?
1746 Bartlett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 1746 Bartlett Avenue have?
Some of 1746 Bartlett Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1746 Bartlett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1746 Bartlett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 Bartlett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1746 Bartlett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1746 Bartlett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1746 Bartlett Avenue offers parking.
Does 1746 Bartlett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1746 Bartlett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 Bartlett Avenue have a pool?
No, 1746 Bartlett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1746 Bartlett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1746 Bartlett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 Bartlett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1746 Bartlett Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1746 Bartlett Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1746 Bartlett Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

