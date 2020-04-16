All apartments in Bear Creek
Find more places like 6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bear Creek, FL
/
6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:07 AM

6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S

6715 West Flamingo Way South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6715 West Flamingo Way South, Bear Creek, FL 33707

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A rare find! Excellent short term turnkey vacation rental opportunity! Looking to move to Florida and want to live the Florida life style in the process? This is the perfect home to enjoy nature at it's finest. Relax at the end of the day or wake up to your morning coffee on the dock watching manatees, dolphins, ospreys, mullets jumping and more....Interior offers an open floor plan with separate dining area. This beautiful spacious three bedroom, two bath home has been completely updated. Granite kitchen surface, real wood cabinets, all new stainless steel appliances, with beautiful tile throughout. Take your canoe, kayak, small to medium size boat out to spend a relaxing day fishing or just cruising the waterways! Local restaurants, grocery stores (Publix, Winn-Dixie and Walmart, CVS) and more. Shopping all within walking distance! The sandy shores of the Gulf Beaches are just a short car ride away! Won't last long!!! Call for your private viewing....utilities included, Avail. March 20th - Oct 31st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S have any available units?
6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bear Creek, FL.
What amenities does 6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S have?
Some of 6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S pet-friendly?
No, 6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bear Creek.
Does 6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S offer parking?
Yes, 6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S offers parking.
Does 6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S have a pool?
No, 6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S does not have a pool.
Does 6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S have accessible units?
No, 6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S has units with dishwashers.
Does 6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLSouth Pasadena, FLGulfport, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLTreasure Island, FLMadeira Beach, FLWest Lealman, FL
Lealman, FLTierra Verde, FLSeminole, FLBardmoor, FLRedington Shores, FLFeather Sound, FLOldsmar, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLBelleair, FLSafety Harbor, FLHolmes Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg