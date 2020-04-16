6715 W FLAMINGO WAY S

Amenities

A rare find! Excellent short term turnkey vacation rental opportunity! Looking to move to Florida and want to live the Florida life style in the process? This is the perfect home to enjoy nature at it's finest. Relax at the end of the day or wake up to your morning coffee on the dock watching manatees, dolphins, ospreys, mullets jumping and more....Interior offers an open floor plan with separate dining area. This beautiful spacious three bedroom, two bath home has been completely updated. Granite kitchen surface, real wood cabinets, all new stainless steel appliances, with beautiful tile throughout. Take your canoe, kayak, small to medium size boat out to spend a relaxing day fishing or just cruising the waterways! Local restaurants, grocery stores (Publix, Winn-Dixie and Walmart, CVS) and more. Shopping all within walking distance! The sandy shores of the Gulf Beaches are just a short car ride away! Won't last long!!! Call for your private viewing....utilities included, Avail. March 20th - Oct 31st