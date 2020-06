Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brand new floors just put in! Spacious split floorplan w/living room and dining room combination, updated kitchen with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher, breakfast bar overlooking the family room. The garage has been turned into an in-law suite(that serves as a 4th bedroom) that has a small living room and kitchen combination with a wall that separates it from the bedroom and bathroom. It has it's own entrance from outside.