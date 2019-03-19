All apartments in Beacon Square
Home
/
Beacon Square, FL
/
4209 TOUCHTON PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4209 TOUCHTON PLACE

4209 Touchton Place · No Longer Available
Location

4209 Touchton Place, Beacon Square, FL 34652
Beacon Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
media room
FULLY FURNISHED AND MOVE IN READY! Master Bedroom and back screened in patio has CANAL AND WOODED VIEW where you will enjoy the Florida sunshine, and local Florida birds. It is a VERY PEACEFUL AND QUIET SETTING. There is a large Living Room and Dining Room combo. The Master Bedroom is spacious and leads to the back lanai. The Kitchen is fully stocked with dishes and appliances. There is a covered front porch and the assigned parking spot is directly in front of unit. There is plenty of guest parking. Enjoy a MAINTENANCE FREE lifestyle on the BEAUTIFUL GULF SIDE OF FLORIDA! MAINTENANCE AND AMENITIES INCLUDES: Community Pool, Game Room, Library, Frequent Social Events, Laundry Facility, Water Access, Waterfront, Fishing, Ground Maintenance, Pest Control, Roof, Trash Removal, Water/Sewer, Basic Cable. Great Location! Close to Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants, Theaters, Beautiful Parks, And Beaches, Boating and Golfing, Major Roadways HWY 19 and SR 54. You Can't Beat This! Don’t Wait!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 TOUCHTON PLACE have any available units?
4209 TOUCHTON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon Square, FL.
What amenities does 4209 TOUCHTON PLACE have?
Some of 4209 TOUCHTON PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 TOUCHTON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4209 TOUCHTON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 TOUCHTON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4209 TOUCHTON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beacon Square.
Does 4209 TOUCHTON PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4209 TOUCHTON PLACE offers parking.
Does 4209 TOUCHTON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4209 TOUCHTON PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 TOUCHTON PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 4209 TOUCHTON PLACE has a pool.
Does 4209 TOUCHTON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4209 TOUCHTON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 TOUCHTON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4209 TOUCHTON PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4209 TOUCHTON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4209 TOUCHTON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
