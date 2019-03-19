4209 TOUCHTON PLACE

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED AND MOVE IN READY! Master Bedroom and back screened in patio has CANAL AND WOODED VIEW where you will enjoy the Florida sunshine, and local Florida birds. It is a VERY PEACEFUL AND QUIET SETTING. There is a large Living Room and Dining Room combo. The Master Bedroom is spacious and leads to the back lanai. The Kitchen is fully stocked with dishes and appliances. There is a covered front porch and the assigned parking spot is directly in front of unit. There is plenty of guest parking. Enjoy a MAINTENANCE FREE lifestyle on the BEAUTIFUL GULF SIDE OF FLORIDA! MAINTENANCE AND AMENITIES INCLUDES: Community Pool, Game Room, Library, Frequent Social Events, Laundry Facility, Water Access, Waterfront, Fishing, Ground Maintenance, Pest Control, Roof, Trash Removal, Water/Sewer, Basic Cable. Great Location! Close to Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants, Theaters, Beautiful Parks, And Beaches, Boating and Golfing, Major Roadways HWY 19 and SR 54. You Can't Beat This! Don’t Wait!