4131 HAMPTON DRIVE

This tastefully updated 2/2 sits in the desirable 55+ gated community of Gardens of Beacon Square! Just bring your toothbrush because this end unit is fully furnished! Enjoy natural light, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, comfortable and stylish furnishings, as well as water views from your new home. Enjoy morning coffee overlooking water from your sun room or lanai, forget walking far from your car with one covered parking space and guest parking directly in front of the unit, and more! This active community features a waterfront pool and deck, shuffleboard, billiards, planned gatherings/activities such as potlucks and coffee, and even a courtesy shuttle for shopping and more! Included in your rent is water, sewer, garbage, landscaping, and even your cable TV! Enjoy the Florida lifestyle and call for your private viewing, today! Unfortunately pets are not considered.