3602 Kimberly Oaks Dr
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

3602 Kimberly Oaks Dr

3602 Kimberly Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3602 Kimberly Oaks Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34691
Beacon Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Three bedroom two bathroom home with garage in Holiday. This home boasts ceramic tile in the kitchen, livng room and dining room and carpet in the bedrooms and updated kitchen with granite countertops. The living room offers a lot of room for entertaining. The large master bedroom features a stand alone shower. The other two large bedrooms share a full bath with shower and tub. The large fenced back yard ais located off of the dining room area. This home is a must see!
$60 App Fee per Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 Kimberly Oaks Dr have any available units?
3602 Kimberly Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon Square, FL.
What amenities does 3602 Kimberly Oaks Dr have?
Some of 3602 Kimberly Oaks Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 Kimberly Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3602 Kimberly Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 Kimberly Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3602 Kimberly Oaks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3602 Kimberly Oaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3602 Kimberly Oaks Dr offers parking.
Does 3602 Kimberly Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3602 Kimberly Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 Kimberly Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 3602 Kimberly Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3602 Kimberly Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 3602 Kimberly Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 Kimberly Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3602 Kimberly Oaks Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3602 Kimberly Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3602 Kimberly Oaks Dr has units with air conditioning.

