3602 Kimberly Oaks Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Three bedroom two bathroom home with garage in Holiday. This home boasts ceramic tile in the kitchen, livng room and dining room and carpet in the bedrooms and updated kitchen with granite countertops. The living room offers a lot of room for entertaining. The large master bedroom features a stand alone shower. The other two large bedrooms share a full bath with shower and tub. The large fenced back yard ais located off of the dining room area. This home is a must see!

$60 App Fee per Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.