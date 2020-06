Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This Beautiful, well maintained spacious 2 BR, 2 BR home with an oversized garage has a lot to offer. You will love relaxing in the covered, screened in porch. The family room has a great window view of the bird sanctuary that will give you a peaceful and easy feeling. You are located close to beaches, parks, plenty of fishing holes & restaurants. Come & take a look Today!