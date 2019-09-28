All apartments in Beacon Square
3349 OTTWAY DRIVE
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:09 AM

3349 OTTWAY DRIVE

3349 Ottway Drive · No Longer Available
Beacon Square
3 Bedrooms
Furnished Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

3349 Ottway Drive, Beacon Square, FL 34691
Beacon Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Looking for a pretty rental? Well, look no further! LIKE NEW This darling 3 bedroom one bath home has a gorgeous kitchen with beautiful tile backsplash to compliment the raised panel oak cabinets and like new appliances! The kitchen overlooks a large family room and eat in kitchen which makes it perfect for entertaining! Beautifully painted interior with wood trim and blinds; has attractive light fixtures and fans throughout. The areas are all gorgeously newly tiled with newer bathroom. The backyard is fenced and has a large screened patio lanai space! A truly nice home at a fair price with a great size garage and huge fenced yard! No HOA and NO flood Zone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3349 OTTWAY DRIVE have any available units?
3349 OTTWAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beacon Square, FL.
What amenities does 3349 OTTWAY DRIVE have?
Some of 3349 OTTWAY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3349 OTTWAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3349 OTTWAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3349 OTTWAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3349 OTTWAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beacon Square.
Does 3349 OTTWAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3349 OTTWAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3349 OTTWAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3349 OTTWAY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3349 OTTWAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3349 OTTWAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3349 OTTWAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3349 OTTWAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3349 OTTWAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3349 OTTWAY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3349 OTTWAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3349 OTTWAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
