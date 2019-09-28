3349 OTTWAY DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a pretty rental? Well, look no further! LIKE NEW This darling 3 bedroom one bath home has a gorgeous kitchen with beautiful tile backsplash to compliment the raised panel oak cabinets and like new appliances! The kitchen overlooks a large family room and eat in kitchen which makes it perfect for entertaining! Beautifully painted interior with wood trim and blinds; has attractive light fixtures and fans throughout. The areas are all gorgeously newly tiled with newer bathroom. The backyard is fenced and has a large screened patio lanai space! A truly nice home at a fair price with a great size garage and huge fenced yard! No HOA and NO flood Zone.