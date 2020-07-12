Apartment List
/
FL
/
bayshore gardens
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:02 PM

148 Apartments for rent in Bayshore Gardens, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bayshore Gardens apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6101 34TH STREET W
6101 34th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1570 sqft
Price break, lease it before it sells. Best pool view in Vizcaya. Gated community across from IMG Academy and shopping. Close to beaches and Sarasota. Glassed in Lanai, Large square footage mirrored wall. Large community pool w. lush landscaping.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 506
5310 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 2506
5310 26th St W, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
Don't miss this 2 bedroom, 1 bath second floor unit with over 900 square feet of living space, located in the peaceful community of Garden Walk.
Results within 1 mile of Bayshore Gardens
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
South Bradenton
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Whitfield
7217 Manatee Ave
7217 Manatee Street, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1156 sqft
$1375 - Whitefield Estates Villa -Spacious 2 BR - Property Id: 313480 Whitefield Estates Villa For Rent - Spacious 2 bedroom- each with walk in closets - 2 bathroom villa available for rent.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3706 54th Drive W. #104
3706 54th Drive West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1439 sqft
On IMG Campus Gorgeous 3BR/3BA Condo - Located on the campus of IMG this stunning Turn Key Furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Corner Unit on the Ground Floor overlooks the World Famous tennis courts at IMG Academy.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Oneco
5226 5th Street Cir W Lot 13
5226 5th St Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
1100 sqft
One Bedroom mobile home immaculately maintained. Large expansive Kitchen and Living room with additional Florida Room attached. Furnished or Unfurnished. Call now!!

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Whitfield
7348 Phillips St.
7348 Philips Street, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1211 sqft
SHORT TERM-3/2 pool home two blocks from Sarasota Bay! - Vacation rental-This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home is only 2 blocks from Sarasota Bay and right across the street from a city park.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Whitfield
7455 Shepherd St.
7455 Shepherd Street, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
$1295 - Whitefield Estates Villa Spac 2 Bed 2 Bath - Property Id: 313535 Huge Floor plan, Large living room & Dining room, plus 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, LOTS of closet space! Freshly painted, newer refrigerator, centrally located on the

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3610 59th Ave W
3610 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3610 59th Ave W in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
4702 19th Street West
4702 19th Street West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1263 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,263 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
144 Pinehurst Dr
144 Pinehurst Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 144 Pinehurst Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
267 Sherwood Dr
267 Sherwood Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1728 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 267 Sherwood Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
5114 41ST STREET W
5114 41st Street West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1530 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy your private swimming pool and the peaceful view of the Lake, without having to do the work. Lawn and pool care is included in this three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home in West Glenn. Great room design.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Oneco
4516 3rd St Cir W #532
4516 3rd Street Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
750 sqft
FULLY REMODELED CONDO! Recently renovated 2nd floor condo- paint, tile floor, cabinets, granite countertop, air conditioner, refrigerator, microwave, oven, new walk in shower.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3513 59TH AVENUE W
3513 59th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1113 sqft
Ready for a new tenant! This 2BR/2BA First floor condo located in Mirror Lake. One of the few units with a garage. Screened in lanai overlooking a lake. Freshly Painted. Beautiful community with pool. Close to Bayshore High school and SCF.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
3441 51ST AVENUE CIRCLE W
3441 51st Avenue Circle West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1823 sqft
Your home away from home is here! Three bedroom, two bath villa has spacious, updated kitchen with all the needed steel front appliances and breakfast bar. Living/dining combination has two skylights which allows lots of natural light inside.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3808 AVENIDA MADERA
3808 Avenida Madera, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1917 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE. See 3D Walk-through tour:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=61mhq4H32EW&mls=1 Annual rental available June 1st; unfurnished. Located in the highly sought after Woods of Conquistador.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6308 PELICAN DRIVE
6308 Pelican Drive, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1691 sqft
This furnished annual rental includes water, sewer, trash, cable, wifi and use of the community pools and spa! The 3 bed, 2 bath villa features an updated kitchen with pantry, spacious layout with split floor-plan and a gorgeous enclosed back patio,

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
731 OAKVIEW DRIVE
731 Oakview Drive, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1632 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, two bath ground level end unit with detached carport. Located in Wildewood Springs which is a very quiet but active community.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6125 43RD STREET W
6125 43rd Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1416 sqft
Ground level villa on the IMG Golf Course, Entire residence has been updated and has granite counters, marble baths, Wood tile flooring throughout and much more. Residence has the convenience of an oversized carport and separate laundry room.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3503 AVENIDA MADERA
3503 Avenida Madera, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2259 sqft
Will also lease on an annual basis, furnished or unfurnished. Two bedroom, two bath plus den/office.
City Guide for Bayshore Gardens, FL

Bayshore Gardens: Suburban living off the Gulf of Mexico, there is nearly 170 campsites within the greater Bayshore Gardens area. Bring your tent and sleeping bag for some outdoors fun!

Florida is a state with a great deal to offer. From Miami to Tampa, there is no shortage of metropolitan and beachfront activities for residents to enjoy. However, for those who want to have beachfront views without being inside the sometimes-congested major cities, it can be hard to find friendly suburban neighborhoods. Bayshore Gardens is located about an hour drive south of Tampa, and is right next to Sarasota Bay. It is a fairly cozy residential community; the population was just over 17,000 according to the 2010 United States Census. Despite its size, Bayshore Gardens has a number of waterfront activities and scenic vistas for residents and visitors to enjoy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bayshore Gardens, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bayshore Gardens apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Bayshore Gardens 2 BedroomsBayshore Gardens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBayshore Gardens 3 BedroomsBayshore Gardens Apartments with Balcony
Bayshore Gardens Apartments with GymBayshore Gardens Apartments with ParkingBayshore Gardens Apartments with Pool
Bayshore Gardens Apartments with Washer-DryerBayshore Gardens Dog Friendly ApartmentsBayshore Gardens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FL
Venice, FLNorth Port, FLTierra Verde, FLEnglewood, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oneco
Bay Shore Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

State College of Florida-Manatee-SarasotaFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa