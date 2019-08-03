7741 Birchwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

House For Rent - Move-In Ready! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 car garage move-in ready. Nice size lot with plenty of space to move around. Freshly painted interior, clean kitchen cabinets and nice counter-tops installed. Property is centrally located and is within 5 minutes to all shopping centers, malls, and restaurants. Easy access to CR-52, US-19, or Little Road. Property is very close to state parks and beaches. Home has washer and dryer full size units provided. Small pets are okay.



Move-in requirements - 1st month's rent and (1) month's security deposit to secure $50 Application fee per adult. Application also requires (2) references in order to submit.



Please contact 813-419-1876 to schedule showing.



(RLNE5060658)