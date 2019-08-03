All apartments in Bayonet Point
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

7741 Birchwood Drive

7741 Birchwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7741 Birchwood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Palm Terrace Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
House For Rent - Move-In Ready! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 car garage move-in ready. Nice size lot with plenty of space to move around. Freshly painted interior, clean kitchen cabinets and nice counter-tops installed. Property is centrally located and is within 5 minutes to all shopping centers, malls, and restaurants. Easy access to CR-52, US-19, or Little Road. Property is very close to state parks and beaches. Home has washer and dryer full size units provided. Small pets are okay.

Move-in requirements - 1st month's rent and (1) month's security deposit to secure $50 Application fee per adult. Application also requires (2) references in order to submit.

Please contact 813-419-1876 to schedule showing.

(RLNE5060658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7741 Birchwood Drive have any available units?
7741 Birchwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
Is 7741 Birchwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7741 Birchwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7741 Birchwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7741 Birchwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7741 Birchwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7741 Birchwood Drive offers parking.
Does 7741 Birchwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7741 Birchwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7741 Birchwood Drive have a pool?
No, 7741 Birchwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7741 Birchwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7741 Birchwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7741 Birchwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7741 Birchwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7741 Birchwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7741 Birchwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
