Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

7704 Seashore Drive Available 06/01/20 Exceptional 3/2/1 In Port Richey - This Home Features a New Kitchen that Includes Granite Countertops, Solid Wood Cabinets, Full Appliance Package. New Flooring Throughout Tile and Vinyl Planking and Carpet in the bedrooms. Freshly Painted Inside and Out, New Roof, New HVAC System that will help keep energy costs down. Enjoy the Covered Backyard Porch and Fenced Backyard! Convenient to Shopping and Restaurants!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5709245)