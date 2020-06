Amenities

***Available Now*** 2BR 2BA corner lot home completely fenced is move-in ready! Home features include newer wood cabinets and Corian counters in a fully applianced kitchen, a large bonus room for additional space as an office or create your own studio space. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.