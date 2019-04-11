7616 Jasmine Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Excellent Family Neighborhood - This Large FOUR bedroom won't last. All newer tile throughout home. Easy to maintain! Beautiful home in GREAT neighborhood.



Full screening required when applying. $40 non-refundable application fee - everyone 18 and older needs to apply and be on lease. Monthly income requirement $3900. Year lease - long term tenant preferred. 1st month's rent + security deposit for move in along with pet deposit if needed. Non-smoking home.



