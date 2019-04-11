All apartments in Bayonet Point
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

7616 Jasmine Blvd

7616 Jasmine Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7616 Jasmine Boulevard, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Jasmine Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Excellent Family Neighborhood - This Large FOUR bedroom won't last. All newer tile throughout home. Easy to maintain! Beautiful home in GREAT neighborhood.

Full screening required when applying. $40 non-refundable application fee - everyone 18 and older needs to apply and be on lease. Monthly income requirement $3900. Year lease - long term tenant preferred. 1st month's rent + security deposit for move in along with pet deposit if needed. Non-smoking home.

Any questions? See our website: www.LNLconsult.com or call/text 951.708.6012 or email LNLconsulting.info@gmail.

(RLNE2321203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7616 Jasmine Blvd have any available units?
7616 Jasmine Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
Is 7616 Jasmine Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7616 Jasmine Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7616 Jasmine Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7616 Jasmine Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 7616 Jasmine Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7616 Jasmine Blvd offers parking.
Does 7616 Jasmine Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7616 Jasmine Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7616 Jasmine Blvd have a pool?
No, 7616 Jasmine Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7616 Jasmine Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7616 Jasmine Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7616 Jasmine Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7616 Jasmine Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7616 Jasmine Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7616 Jasmine Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
