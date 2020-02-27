All apartments in Bayonet Point
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

7439 Coventry Dr.

7439 Coventry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7439 Coventry Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Coventry

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available Now! - Spacious,1400 sq/ft. 2 bedroom/2 bath/car garage rental home. Don't miss this beautiful home with ceramic tile and laminate flooring throughout and ceiling fans in the bedrooms and living areas. The kitchen features ample cabinet and counter space, perfect for the chef in the family! Sliding glass doors lead to the enclosed Florida room and screened in back porch. The fully fenced in backyard is just as spacious and great for pets. This home will not last long!

Call OR text set up a showing at 813-947-9714

The application fee is $40.00 Per adult.

Application is only online at www.ValenciaPropertyManagement.com

No Aggressive Breeds. All pets must be approved by Owner.

(RLNE3252935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7439 Coventry Dr. have any available units?
7439 Coventry Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
What amenities does 7439 Coventry Dr. have?
Some of 7439 Coventry Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7439 Coventry Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7439 Coventry Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7439 Coventry Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7439 Coventry Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7439 Coventry Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7439 Coventry Dr. offers parking.
Does 7439 Coventry Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7439 Coventry Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7439 Coventry Dr. have a pool?
No, 7439 Coventry Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7439 Coventry Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7439 Coventry Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7439 Coventry Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7439 Coventry Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7439 Coventry Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7439 Coventry Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
