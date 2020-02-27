7439 Coventry Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available Now! - Spacious,1400 sq/ft. 2 bedroom/2 bath/car garage rental home. Don't miss this beautiful home with ceramic tile and laminate flooring throughout and ceiling fans in the bedrooms and living areas. The kitchen features ample cabinet and counter space, perfect for the chef in the family! Sliding glass doors lead to the enclosed Florida room and screened in back porch. The fully fenced in backyard is just as spacious and great for pets. This home will not last long!



Call OR text set up a showing at 813-947-9714



The application fee is $40.00 Per adult.



Application is only online at www.ValenciaPropertyManagement.com



No Aggressive Breeds. All pets must be approved by Owner.



(RLNE3252935)