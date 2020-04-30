All apartments in Bayonet Point
7410 Buchanan Dr.

7410 Buchanan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7410 Buchanan Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Brown Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carport
3 Bedroom For Rent in Port Richey! - CURRENTLY OFFERING ELECTRONIC ACCESS VIA LOCKBOX FOR SHOWINGS (NO PERSON TO PERSON CONTACT)

Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Port Richey FL! This rental home is spacious with lots of natural light. Upon entering you will find a large open floor plan with a kitchen/living/dining room combo. The kitchen features white cabinets and appliances. The kitchen features tons of countertop space with large extended wrap around bottom cabinets. This creates the perfect place for entertaining guests, as well as space for an eat-in breakfast bar. Just off the kitchen is a space for an informal dining area. The master bedroom is large and features an attached master bath. The master bath features a stand-alone shower. The master bedroom and guest bedrooms have wood laminate flooring throughout. The guest bathroom is located in the hall for convenient use and features a shower/tub combo. The laundry room is located across from the kitchen and has washer/dryer hookups for convenience. The laundry room leads directly out to the carport.

Rent: $1300
Security: $1300
Beds: 3
Bath: 2
Carport

For more information on this listing please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
to apply: www.wcmanagement.info

(RLNE5663680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7410 Buchanan Dr. have any available units?
7410 Buchanan Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
Is 7410 Buchanan Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7410 Buchanan Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7410 Buchanan Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7410 Buchanan Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonet Point.
Does 7410 Buchanan Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7410 Buchanan Dr. offers parking.
Does 7410 Buchanan Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7410 Buchanan Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7410 Buchanan Dr. have a pool?
No, 7410 Buchanan Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7410 Buchanan Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7410 Buchanan Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7410 Buchanan Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7410 Buchanan Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7410 Buchanan Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7410 Buchanan Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

