7410 Buchanan Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors carport

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

3 Bedroom For Rent in Port Richey! - CURRENTLY OFFERING ELECTRONIC ACCESS VIA LOCKBOX FOR SHOWINGS (NO PERSON TO PERSON CONTACT)



Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Port Richey FL! This rental home is spacious with lots of natural light. Upon entering you will find a large open floor plan with a kitchen/living/dining room combo. The kitchen features white cabinets and appliances. The kitchen features tons of countertop space with large extended wrap around bottom cabinets. This creates the perfect place for entertaining guests, as well as space for an eat-in breakfast bar. Just off the kitchen is a space for an informal dining area. The master bedroom is large and features an attached master bath. The master bath features a stand-alone shower. The master bedroom and guest bedrooms have wood laminate flooring throughout. The guest bathroom is located in the hall for convenient use and features a shower/tub combo. The laundry room is located across from the kitchen and has washer/dryer hookups for convenience. The laundry room leads directly out to the carport.



Rent: $1300

Security: $1300

Beds: 3

Bath: 2

Carport



For more information on this listing please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

to apply: www.wcmanagement.info



(RLNE5663680)