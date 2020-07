Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1 car garage BLOCK construction home on large fenced lot, available immediately! This home features laminate and tile flooring throughout. The layout is nice and open and also offers a covered patio, and open air patio, and hurricane shutters. At this price, this one will not last long!!! It's conveniently located near US-19 and Hwy 54, making it an easy commute to anywhere you would need to go! Call today to schedule a viewing!