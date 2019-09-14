All apartments in Bayonet Point
7317 Oak Crest Dr
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

7317 Oak Crest Dr

7317 Oak Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7317 Oak Crest Drive, Bayonet Point, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7317 Oak Crest Dr Available 09/21/19 This One Won't Last Long!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE5140904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7317 Oak Crest Dr have any available units?
7317 Oak Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bayonet Point, FL.
Is 7317 Oak Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7317 Oak Crest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7317 Oak Crest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7317 Oak Crest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7317 Oak Crest Dr offer parking?
No, 7317 Oak Crest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7317 Oak Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7317 Oak Crest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7317 Oak Crest Dr have a pool?
No, 7317 Oak Crest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7317 Oak Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 7317 Oak Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7317 Oak Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7317 Oak Crest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7317 Oak Crest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7317 Oak Crest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
